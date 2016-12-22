× Man changing tire hurt when semi slams into van on I-805

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 44-year-old San Diego man was severely injured early Thursday when a tractor-trailer being driven on rain-slick Interstate 805 in Chula Vista rammed the van on which he was changing a tire, sending him into a freeway barrier.

The trucker, a 39-year-old Tijuana man, and a 45-year-old female passenger in the 1989 Ford Econoline van were less severely injured in the crash on the southbound side of the freeway near Bonita Road shortly before 2:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. All three were taken to UC San Diego Medical Center to be treated.

Most of the southbound freeway was closed in the area for about two hours as officers investigated and traffic was diverted around the wreck via the carpool lanes. The on-ramp from Bonita Road to Interstate 805 was also closed so the semi could be towed away, according to the CHP.