Late interception gives BYU win against Wyoming in Poinsettia Bowl

SAN DIEGO -- Tanner Mangum threw a touchdown pass and ran for the game's first score as Brigham Young defeated Wyoming, 24-21, Wednesday in the Poinsettia Bowl.

Senior Jamaal Williams ran for 210 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown with 14 minutes, seven seconds to play that gave that Cougars a 24-7 lead before a crowd announced at 28,114 on a wet and rainy night at Qualcomm Stadium.

Josh Allen threw nine- and 23-yard touchdown passes to Tanner Gentry in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to 24-21 with 2:11 left.

The Cowboys' comeback hopes ended when Kai Nacua intercepted an Allen pass at the Brigham Young 11-yard line with about 90 seconds left.

Williams was selected as the offensive MVP and linebacker Harvey Langi as the defensive MVP as the Cougars (9-4) won their first bowl game since 2012, when they last played in the Poinsettia Bowl.

Williams is Brigham Young's career rushing leader with 3,901 yards, including a school record 16 games with 100 rushing yards or more.

Langi made a career-high 16 tackles, including 10 solo stops, and batted down a pass on a fake field goal attempt.

Wyoming (8-6) outgained the Cougars, 373 yards to 312 and led 22-13 in first downs and 35:12-24:48 in time of possession. Both teams committed two turnovers.

Mangum completed eight of 15 passes for 96 yards and had one pass intercepted. The sophomore was starting in place of Taysom Hill, who missed the game due to a left elbow strain suffered in a 28-10 victory over Utah State Nov. 26.

The 96 passing yards were a season-low for Brigham Young, who ended the season with five consecutive victories and winning eight of its final nine games after starting the season 1-3.

Allen completed 17 of 32 passes for 207 yards and had two passes intercepted.

Brian Hill, Wyoming's single-season and career rushing leader, ran for 93 yards in 26 carries, the third time he was held under 100 yards in his 12 games this season.

Mangum ran three yards for a touchdown with 38 seconds left in the first quarter, two plays after Cowboys punter fumbled Ethan Wood fumbled and the Cougars took over at Wyoming's 3-yard line.

Brigham Young increased its lead to 10-0 on Rhett Almond's 27-yard field goal 3:08 before halftime.

Wyoming drove 60 yards on 16 plays in 8:22 on the first drive of the second half, culminating with Hill's four-yard touchdown run.

The Cougars responded with an eight-play, 73-yard drive on the ensuring series, with Mangum throwing a five-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Balderree that bounced off multiple players' hands.

The score came three plays after Mangum threw a 39-yard pass to Nick Kurtz, the game's longest play from scrimmage.

This was the sixth time this season the Cowboys had a game decided by three points or less. They were 2-4 in those games. Seven of Brigham Young's games were decided by three points or less. They were 3-4 in those games.