How to put all those empty Amazon boxes to good use

If you’re like many holiday shoppers this year, you’re stuck with a pile of empty Amazon boxes. Good news — there’s a solution that will give your recycling bin a break and help others at the same time.

Amazon is teaming up with Goodwill to use empty shipping boxes to get rid of household clutter with the “Give Back Box” program.

Here’s how it works:

Open Your Box: Unpack your merchandise from your Amazon shipping box.

Pack Your Box: Fill the box with clothing, accessories and household goods you no longer need and print your free shipping label at GiveBackBox.com.

Send Your Box: Let UPS or the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) deliver your box of donations to Goodwill for you.

Donations go to the closest Goodwill participating in the Give Back Box program.