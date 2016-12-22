Heavy rain causes street flooding, traffic accidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Heavy rain, traffic accidents and roadway flooding were reported across San Diego County early Thursday as the first and weaker of two back-to-back winter storms struck the region.

Locations in the East County highlands have received the most rain so far. In a 48-hour period ending just after 5:30 a.m., automated gauges in the mountains had collected 1.94 inches of rain on Palomar Mountain; 1.93 inches in Birch Hill; 1.58 in Pine Valley; 1.21 on Otay Mountain; 1.19 at Lake Cuyamaca; 1.08 on Mount Laguna; 1.07 in Julian; 1.02 in Descanso; and less than an in inch in numerous other areas, according to provisional NWS data.

Among the top rainfall amounts recorded elsewhere in the county were 1.37 inches on Mount Woodson; 1.26 at Camp Pendleton; 1.22 in Oceanside and at the Tijuana Estuary; 1.18 in San Ysidro; 1.17 in Alpine; 1.16 in Valley Center; 1.12 in Ramona; 1.08 in Encinitas; 1.03 in Chula Vista; 1.02 at Lake Wohlford; and one inch in Solana Beach. The storm also delivered .71 of an inch near SeaWorld San Diego, .83 in Kearny Mesa and .84 at Lindbergh Field, according to the weather service.

Flooding was reported in Lakeside and Spring Valley Wednesday night, and early Thursday in San Diego neighborhoods of Mission Valley, Grantville, Palm City and Otay Mesa. An urban and small stream flood advisory for all of San Diego County expired at 6:30 a.m.

As usual, the wet, windy conditions were also leading to traffic snarls across the county. The California Highway Patrol logged 229 crashes on local freeways and rural roads before midnight, 89 more than the agency typically responds to on fair weather days.

Forecasters predicted that Thursday this storm would drop about .32 of an inch of rain in San Diego; .37 in Oceanside; .40 in the Miramar area; .47 in Escondido; .50 in Ramona; .52 in Alpine; .58 in Borrego Springs; .64 in Julian; .70 on Palomar Mountain; and .76 on Mount Laguna before moving out of the area. A slight chance of thunderstorms is also in the forecast throughout the county.

A brief intermission is expected between the two storms with the second poised to hit the region Friday evening.

Forecasters said they anticipated heavy rain, mountain snow and gusty winds across the region that may cause problems for holiday travelers, such as slick roads and lowered visibility, and may affect travel on Interstates 8 and 15.

A winter storm watch for the mountains will remain in effect from Friday afternoon through late Saturday night. Scattered snow showers down to as low as 3,000 feet, strong winds with gusts of 45 to 70 mph and cold weather are expected.

By late Saturday night, 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall in areas between 3,000 and 4,000 feet; 3 to 6 inches from 4,000 to 5,000 feet, 5 to 10 inches from 5,000 to 6,000 feet, 6 to 12 inches from 6,000 to 7,000 feet; and 12 to 18 inches in higher areas.

"Snow levels will start out high, but behind a strong cold front, snow levels will quickly tumble from late Friday through Saturday," according to the weather service. "This may bring accumulating snowfall down to the busy highway travel corridors by Saturday afternoon and evening."

The storm is expected to move out of the region Saturday night and milder and drier weather will follow on Christmas Day, forecasters said.