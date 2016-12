SAN DIEGO — An El Cajon police officer suffered minor injuries Thursday night after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in El Cajon, according to police.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the 100 block of N. 2nd Avenue.

Police were looking for a blue Jeep that was seen driven by a man and headed northbound.

No other information was immediately available.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story.