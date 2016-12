Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward leads the NFL with seven interceptions, and not only can he pick off passes, he knows how to pick out a wardrobe -- as his Instagram account attests.

Just in time for Christmas, the Chargers Pro Bowler went shopping with FOX 5 sports anchor Troy Hirsch at Mister B's in Del Mar to give him some style tips.