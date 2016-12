SAN DIEGO — A 17-year-old boy with autism who went missing Wednesday has been located.

He returned home on his own and is safe, police said.

Demetrius Vitalich was last seen at 9 a.m. in the University City area when he left his home for a morning jog and didn’t return, according to San Diego police.

Demetrius is black, 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a blue Denver Broncos beanie and matching shirt.