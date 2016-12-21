Man treated for minor injuries after speeding train hits him

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A pedestrian escaped serious injury when a passenger train sideswiped him on a stretch of rail near San Elijo Lagoon, authorities reported.

The man, believed to be about 20 years old, was standing or walking on the tracks just west of the foot of Dublin Drive in Encinitas Tuesday just before 3 p.m. when the northbound Coaster approached at about 50 mph, according to sheriff’s officials.

The engineer activated an emergency braking system but was unable to stop the train before it grazed the pedestrian.

Medics treated the man at the scene for minor injuries to his right hand, Deputy Amber Reeves said.