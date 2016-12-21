Georgia mom gives birth to naturally conceived quadruplets

NEWNAN, Ga. – As the saying goes, the more the merrier.

A Georgia family will have an especially merry Christmas this year after mom Kortney Miller gave birth to quadruplets Friday. The couple already have a son, 4-year-old Bentlee.

Boys Brandon, Brayden and Bryant and sister Kenlee were born to parents Kortney and Justin, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I thought ‘my body’s not gonna be able to carry four, I’m gonna die,'” Miller told the paper. “I was scared.” In fact, a scheduled C-section was still a month off when she rushed to the hospital to give birth.

In the end, it turned out that the C-section wasn’t even needed.

The babies’ natural conception was exceedingly rare for quadruplets – there was a chance of just 1 in 700,000, according to Piedmont Newnan Hospital officials.

Multiples do run in Kortney’s family, but no other relatives have had quite this many at once.

Kortney’s quadruplets were delivered at 29 weeks, and each weighing about three pounds.