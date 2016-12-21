DUI suspect charged with reckless driving after dragging victim 800 feet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A 21-year-old DUI suspect who allegedly fled the scene of a Midway-area crash that left two pedestrians injured, one seriously, was charged Wednesday with multiple felony counts, including evading with reckless driving and hit-and-run.

Arraignment was postponed until Thursday for Yosvaldo Steven Sixco, who allegedly drove off after his car hit the victims in the area of Camino del Rio West and Sports Arena Boulevard shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

One of the pedestrians, Kenny Powell, was dragged for about 800 feet before he tumbled onto the roadway, according to San Diego police. The 24-year-old man suffered a fractured pelvis and major injuries to his face and arms and was taken to UCSD Medical Center in critical condition.

“He has lost part of his ear, lost teeth," said Mater Cofield, Powell's aunt. "His skin is scraped on both sides. He has a hole in his mouth. His jaw is ripped. He is in a tremendous amount of pain."

The family of Powell says he had surgery and is expected to survive, but they want the hit and run driver to take responsibility for his actions.

“He works at Sprouts and he was getting off," Cofield said. "He got off at 10:15 with another coworker and they were headed to catch the bus and go home. So he was doing what he was supposed to do."

His 25-year-old male companion was admitted to the same hospital for treatment of less severe trauma.

About 90 minutes after the accident, patrol officers tried to pull over a damaged car being driving with its headlights off in the Morena area, near the University of San Diego.

The driver of the sedan -- later identified as Sixco -- allegedly refused to yield and sped off, but soon lost control and sent the car crashing into a parked car and a power pole near the intersection of Colusa and Lauretta streets.

“We have spoken to his mom and his family and they are heartbroken as well," Cofield said. "This has affected two families: our family and his family. We want him to accept responsibility for his actions."

Powell's family has sent up a GoFundMe page to help with his medical expenses.