Annual Dan Bessant Memorial Run honors slain Oceanside police officer

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- Ten years after his death, friends and family gathered Tuesday to remember fallen police officer Dan Bessant of the Oceanside Police Department.

Each year, the community remembers Bessant with a short run from the place he was killed, to the Oceanside Police Department Headquarters. The run is followed by a moment of silence.

"He was instrumental in making a lot of positive changes," said former partner Carla Williams.

Bessant, who had been with the Oceanside Police Department for three years, was assisting a fellow officer with an early evening traffic stop at Arthur Avenue and Gold Drive when a 17-year-old suspect shot him from about from 385 feet away with a scope-equipped rifle.

The shooter and a second suspect were arrested and convicted. In 2016, a third suspect was arrested. Jose Compre, 26, was under 18 at the time of the murder and faced a maximum life in prison.

City News Service contributed to this story.