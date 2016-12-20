SR-52 closures scheduled for Tuesday night

SAN DIEGO — Caltrans has scheduled closures Tuesday night on westbound and eastbound SR-52.

Crews will be doing paving work associated with construction of a new culvert beneath the highway.

Westbound SR-52 from I-15 to I-805 will be closed from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. Drivers will be detoured to southbound SR-163, to westbound I-8, to northbound I-5 and then to SR-52.

Eastbound SR-52 from I-805 to SR-163 will be closed from about 1 a.m. until 5 a.m. Drivers will be detoured to southbound I-805 to eastbound I-8, and then to northbound SR-125 to eastbound or westbound SR-52.

The corresponding connector ramps to I-15, SR-163 and I-805 will be closed, along with the on- and off-ramps to Convoy Street.

Drivers were advised to slow down or move over a lane when workers are present.

Click here for more information on highway closures.