SWAT standoff prompted by fatal shooting in Mira Mesa ends

SAN DIEGO -- A SWAT standoff outside a home in Mira Mesa ended Tuesday after police discovered that a person wanted in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man was not there.

Late Tuesday evening, police learned the person they were searching for was actually a victim and investigators said there are still no arrests in the deadly shooting.

Employees at Sharp Memorial Hospital on Frost Street in the Birdland area first alerted police shortly before 9 p.m. Monday after a man with mortal gunshot wounds showed up, according to San Diego police. About a half hour earlier, someone reported hearing gunshots in a Mira Mesa neighborhood.

Police were in the 8500 block of Menkar Road near Harlow Terrace overnight conducting a search, authorities said.

"Pretty chaotic told us to shelter in place pretty crazy," said Steve Bassi, resident.

Area residents were asked to remain in their homes as officers look for a suspect, who may be armed and dangerous. Bassi told Fox 5 he heard the gunshots around 8:30 Monday night.

"It was a crisp clear sharp crack, a bap bap bap like that," said Bassi. "I didn’t hear any cars screeching off, I didn’t hear screams."

The standoff ended at about 11:30 a.m., but no one was taken anyone into custody. Police searched the home and late Tuesday afternoon, detectives said the "Person of Interest" was let go and they were being considered a victim in the case.

"I knew it was a gunshot as soon as I heard it," said Christian Bassi.

Bassi said he also heard the gunshots. He described the people who lived at the Menkar Road home as unfriendly.

"Very confrontational," said Christian. "I mean you see them and you see them always kind of sizing people up."

Father and son both said the home is often a source of trouble in the neighborhood.

"The police have been at that house many times," said Steve.

"You always have that inclination, they’re probably going to do something dumb," said Christian.

Now the trouble has turned into murder.

"It's horrific, there shouldn’t be a murder on any street sad enough its on your own," said Christian.

"Obviously it doesn’t make me feel all that secure, but what can you do?" said Steve.