× Lost wedding ring found Sunday at Chargers game

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Chargers are looking for the owner of a wedding ring that was found at Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

The silver band with three diamonds was found by Gate E at Qualcomm Stadium.

It appears that a few clues are inscribed on the inside of the band: the couple’s initials and the date they were married in 1974.

The Chargers posted a photo of the ring on social media Monday. Within a day, their Facebook post with the headline “Lost Wedding Ring” was shared more than 11,000 times.

The ring is being held at Guest Services. If you have any information that may lead to the rightful owner, contact the Chargers at 619-280-2121.