FOX 5 San Diego Total Package Tour Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY

TO ENTER: Watch for the code word and during the FOX 5 Morning News from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on the following dates: 12/19, 12/20, 12/21, 12/22 and 12/23. Enter on line: o to www.fox5sandiego.com, click the contest link for the Total Package Tour giveaway and complete and submit the online entry form with the code. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including name, telephone number, and code. You must have a valid e-mail account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electron reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the email account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per code word per person/email address. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

Sponsor reserves the right not to display code due to the coverage of breaking news or other unforeseen circumstances, and may elect to extend the sweepstakes in such a case.

DRAWING: Each day on 12/19, 12/20, 12/21, 12/22 and 12/23 in the 9:00 a.m. hour, one (1) winner’s name will be drawn at random for 2 tickets to the Total Package Tour featuring New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men from all entries received as of the time of the drawing. Sponsor will attempt to notify potential winner by phone. The selected winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be elected in a random drawing from among all remaining entries if (1) the selected winner cannot be contacted/does not respond within 48 hours of Sponsor’s first notification attempt; (2) winner does not comply with eligibility requirements; and/or (3) winner does not adhere to these Official Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received as of the time of each drawing. Limit one prize per person. Sponsor’s decisions are final and binding.

THE PRIZE: Two tickets to Total Package Tour, June 1 at Viejas Arena located on the SDSU campus. Tickets to be picked up at the Fox 5 offices during regular business hours. Tickets allow you entrance to the show only. All expenses connected with the prize, including parking are the responsibility of the winner. Retail value of the tickets- $109.95 each. Prize package is $219.90.

DISCLAIMER – In the event production of the concert is cancelled or postponed, the ticket portion of the prizing may be cancelled without substitution or compensation therefor. Tickets are non transferable and cannot be sold to or used by any person(s) other than the winner and the winner’s designated guest.

4. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS. This sweepstakes is void where prohibited. Employees (and their immediate families) of KSWB, LLC (“FOX 5”), Tribune Media Company, LLC, Live Nation and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies, and the officers, directors, employees, licensees and assignees of each (”Released Parties”), are not eligible to enter or win, nor are employees of other broadcast media (radio, television and cable).

To enter, you must be a legal resident of San Diego County and at least 16 years of age as of the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period. Winner and guest are subject to all rules applicable to Viejas Arena.

CONDITIONS OF ENTRY. Use of winner’s name : By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to FOX 5 and its agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for broadcast and promotional purposes in connection with the sweepstakes. No Prize Substitutions : No substitute prizes are available; however, sponsor may, at its discretion, substitute prize of equal or greater value. By entering contest , all entrants via on line entry will automatically receive FOX 5 Breaking News email alerts and all news updates. To opt-out, go to the link on your breaking news email from FOX 5 and click on. This sweepstakes is subject to FOX 5’s privacy policy, found at http://privacy.tribune.com/. Winners agree to release the Released Parties from any claim, liability, loss or

injury of any nature whatsoever, arising out of or connected with the prize, travel

associated with the prize, or the use or enjoyment of the prize by the winner and/or

his/her guest.

Winners are responsible for all taxes, including federal, state and local income taxes, on the value of the prize.

INTERNET: Sponsor not responsible for network or computer malfunctions or errors or for computer viruses or for damage caused to any participant’s computer in accessing the sweepstakes website. If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of this sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, FOX 5 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. In the event Sponsor terminates the sweepstakes prior to the end date, Sponsor will post notice of its action on the sweepstakes web site and will pick a winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination date.

A COPY OF THE RULES can be obtained during the Sweepstakes Period at FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego or http://www.fox5sandiego.com

Winners List. For a winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to the FOX 5 Total Package Tour Giveaway, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego 92111 no later than May 31, 2017. Winners’ names will not be posted on the station website.