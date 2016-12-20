Mulch pile catches fire at Escondido nursery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A mulch fire that broke out at a nursery near Lake Hodges sent billowing smoke into the air above the San Pasqual Valley early Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said the flames, which broke out around 5 a.m. at the Big Trees Nursery on Highland Valley Road, spread to a roughly 100-by-100-foot area but were not threatening any structures.

No injuries were reported, according to San Diego Fire Rescue Department Capt. Joe Amador.

It was too early to tell what caused the fire, Amador said.