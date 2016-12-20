Couple suspected of stealing over $500 in kitchenware from doorstep

SAN DIEGO — Authorities were asking for the public’s help to identify two people caught on security cameras taking packages last week from the doorstep of a Vista home.

A man can be seen on the afternoon of December 13 taking a package containing nearly $550 worth of Cutco knives and kitchenware that had been delivered less than two hours earlier to the home on Silver Drive, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. A woman, who had stayed on the sidewalk in front of the home, ran off down a dirt pathway with the man after he took the package.

The main suspect is described as a white man, between 30 and 35 years old and between 5-foot-8-inches and 6-feet tall, weighing

170 pounds, with dark brown hair with highlights. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt with the words “Eat the rich” on the back and black shorts. He is believed to have tattoos on his right forearm and upper arm.

His accomplice was described as a white woman, between 5-foot-3 inches and 5-foot-5-inches, with blonde hair. She was seen wearing a black crop top shirt and black high-waisted pants.

Anyone who recognizes either of the suspects should contact Vista Sheriff’s station and reference case number 16164264.