SAN DIEGO – Nobody was injured when a vehicle caught fire at a Kearny Mesa gas station early Tuesday morning.

Fire engulfed the Chevy Suburban at a Chevron in the 7000 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard around 2 a.m. The flames spread to the pump and an awning.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the blaze to prevent explosions.

The incident remains under investigation.