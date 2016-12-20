Amy Schumer buys back family farm as gift for father

LOS ANGELES — Amy Schumer gave her father an early holiday gift by buying back the farm her family once owned.

Schumer posted to Instagram on Monday a photo of her delivering the news to her father on a video call.

She also posted a video of herself walking through a cornfield on the farm when she was a child.

“We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him,” she wrote in the caption.

Video from the farm when I was running away in the cornfield and my dad was taunting me because I wanted him to come with me. We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him. A video posted by @amyschumer on Dec 19, 2016 at 1:42pm PST

She didn’t say where the farm is located. In 2013, the comedian told The New York Times that her family went bankrupt when she was 9.