82-year-old man with Alzheimer’s found 24 hours after reported missing

Posted 9:45 AM, December 20, 2016, by , Updated at 12:06PM, December 20, 2016
Poman Lee was last seen around noon Monday on University Avenue.

LA MESA, Calif. — An 82-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer’s was located about 24 hours after he went missing, police tweeted Tuesday around noon.

Poman Lee walked away from his home in the 4100 block of Yale Avenue around noon Monday, police said.

Lee, who only speaks and understands Mandarin, didn’t have any money or a cell phone.

No details were immediately released on his condition or whereabouts.

 