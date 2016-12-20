× 82-year-old man with Alzheimer’s found 24 hours after reported missing

LA MESA, Calif. — An 82-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer’s was located about 24 hours after he went missing, police tweeted Tuesday around noon.

Poman Lee walked away from his home in the 4100 block of Yale Avenue around noon Monday, police said.

Lee, who only speaks and understands Mandarin, didn’t have any money or a cell phone.

No details were immediately released on his condition or whereabouts.

**LOCATED**Missing Person at Risk* 82 yoa Poman Lee walked away from his residence located in the 4100 block of Yale Avenue. pic.twitter.com/UWmwmogY9z — La Mesa PD (@LaMesaPD) December 20, 2016