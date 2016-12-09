× Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO — Surveillance photos showing a car that struck a bicyclist in Linda Vista then sped off two weeks ago were made public Friday in an effort to identify and locate the driver.

The eastbound bicyclist ran a stop sign at the intersection of Morley Way and Morley Street around 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 25 and rolled directly into the path of a southbound Toyota Corolla. The small sedan continued on after the crash and was last seen headed south on Linda Vista Road, according to San Diego police and Crime Stoppers.

The rider suffered a fractured right leg and facial lacerations, authorities said.

The car was said to be a light metallic-colored, possibly late 90s to early 2000s Toyota Corolla with damage to its hood, windshield and passenger side headlight. The driver was described only as a Hispanic man in his 20s with short black hair.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call San Diego police at 858-495-7808. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or by contacting the agency via email at sdcrimestoppers.org.