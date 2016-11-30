Power restored to thousands of utility customers

SAN DIEGO — As crews were working Wednesday to restore power to a few San Diego-area utility customers who remained in the dark, a second large outage struck in the North County.

The first outage struck shortly after 1:30 a.m. and initially affected 2,331 utility customers in areas around Balboa Park, Golden Hill, Lincoln Park, Logan Heights, Mountain View, Naval Base San Diego, Naval Air Station North Island and Tijuana River Park, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

Power had been turned back on for all but four customers by mid-morning and SDG&E officials expect full restoration by 11 a.m.

Another large outage struck for unknown reasons shortly after 8:30 a.m. and briefly knocked out power to 4,301 utility customers in Oceanside, Camp Pendleton and the San Luis Rey and Ocean Hills communities, according to SDG&E.

As of about 9 a.m., 717 utility customers in the area were without power. Utility officials estimated restoration for that outage would be completed by noon.