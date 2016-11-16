× Dramatic video shows boy catching infant brother falling from changing table

BAL HARBOUR, Fla. — A mother of five is sharing a shocking video to warn other parents about leaving an infant unattended.

In the video, Tila Levi places her 11-month-old on the changing table. She turns her back for a moment, dealing with all the children. First, you see one baby leg go over; then, the baby falls more than 4 feet.

But the 11-month-old has an angel — it’s his 9-year-old brother Joseph, who races in and catches the nearly 30-pound baby boy.

“I would have never caught him. I can’t run that fast, so I felt like something just came and pushed me forward, and when it happened, I just ran and caught him,” Joseph told WSVN. “I would never be able to do that again, because I can’t carry my brother.”

“I was just getting everyone ready for bed. I was home alone with the five kids, and at first, I said I messed up. I did something wrong, but then, I realized that really it was a miracle,” Tila said. “I must have done something right to be deserving of this little guy running in at the right time and catching him in the right moment.”

Even though the incident happened a month ago, Tila decided that she wants the video out.

“One of my friends that saw it said to me, ‘You are such a brave person, and you always try to help other people. I’m not telling you right now, but eventually, one day, maybe you should think about sharing it, because you never know whose life you’re going to change and who you can help,'” Tila said.

“Miracles can happen always, but since this time it was me, I’m really thankful,” Joseph said.

“And I said to him, ‘You just saved your baby brother. You just saved his life. You’re a hero,'” Tila said.