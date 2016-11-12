Sleeping woman injured when DUI suspect crashes into home

SAN DIEGO – A suspected drunken driver led police on a pursuit early Saturday morning that ended when he crashed into a home and injured a woman sleeping on a couch, police said.

Officers attempted to pull over Matthew Salabarria, 19, when they spotted him driving on the wrong side of the street against traffic at about 2:40 a.m., near Fairmount Avenue and Orange Avenue in City Heights, Officer Tony Martinez said.

Salabarria did not pull over, led police on a short, high-speed chase, then crashed through a home in the 4100 block of Menlo Avenue, injuring a 60- year-old woman, Martinez said.

The woman was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital in Kearny Mesa. Her name was not released by police.

Salabarria was arrested on suspicion of felony reckless evading police and misdemeanor drunken driving charges, Martinez said.

He was being held at the Central Detention Facility downtown on $50,000 bail, with arraignment scheduled for Wednesday in Superior Court.

No one else was injured.