Video shows Cubs fan knocked out cold by man in Cleveland gear after World Series

**Warning: The video at the bottom of this story is graphic**

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Disturbing video circulating on social media shows a man wearing Cleveland gear punch and knock out a man in Cubs gear after Game 7 of the World Series.

The video was Tweeted by Twitter user Chris Vallimont.

According to Cleveland police reports, officers were flagged down at Eagle Avenue and Ontario Street to reports of a “male down.”

The victim, a 36-year-old man from Illinois, said he was involved in a verbal argument with an unknown man after the World Series game, according to WJW.

The victim said the suspect punched him in the face and that he was briefly knocked out. He said he didn’t want to file a report and at first refused medical treatment.

He later was taken to the hospital for treatment. He had a cut to his mouth and a head injury, reports state.

Investigators have reached out to the man, but he has not communicated further with police.