Teal Pumpkin Project makes trick-or-treating less scary for kids with food allergies

SAN DIEGO — Halloween can be a scary time for those suffering from food allergies, but the Teal Pumpkin Project has made it a lot safer for kids and helpful for parents.

“I never even thought about it before. Now that my son is allergic I thought, you know a lot of kids go out there, they can’t have any candy. Why can’t they just have an alternative something different?” said Karen Kiever, who has a 22-month-old son allergic to peanuts.

This Halloween, Kiever and her husband painted their pumpkin teal and are handing out a non-food option.

“I have little stickers, Octopus and Frankenstein, I have little balls,” said Kiever.

It’s all part of the Teal Pumpkin Project. Kiever first learned about the cause this year on a community website and signed up right away.

“You have to post these signs up in front of your door or anywhere by the entrance so parents and kids are aware, hey come to this house we have alternatives for you,” said Kiever.

The website TealPumpkinProject.org shows a map and where to go, which is how we found Kiever and other San Diegans who just want to show their support.

“I think every kid that comes to our house I want them to be like that house has toys and they have candy. A lot of people spend so much money on candy and I feel like you cut that in half you buy a few toys and it just helps them feel included,” said Mariah Foster, who proudly has her teal pumpkins displayed in her yard.

According to allergists, peanuts and tree nuts are the most common food allergies, others include milk, eggs and soy. They say if anything, the Pumpkin Teal Project has raised awareness and allows all kids to have a Happy Halloween.

“It’s important to be aware that there’s kids out there that have allergies and lets make it fun for them too,” said Kiever.