Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. – Police arrested a suspect in a knife attack that sent a woman to the hospital early Thursday.

El Cajon police went to Sombrero's taco shop in the 1200 block of West Main Street just before 2 a.m. after receiving a call about the attack. They found a woman suffering from a stab wound who was conscious. She was taken to Grossmont Hospital for treatment.

It was not immediately known where the woman was attacked, but police arrested a suspect and said there were no other suspects involved in the attack.