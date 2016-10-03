× Tony Gwynn, Harrison Ford among newest California Hall of Fame members

SAN DIEGO – Padres icon Tony Gwynn was selected as a member of the 10th class of the state’s Hall of Fame, it was announced Monday.

Gwynn grew up in Long Beach, played and coached baseball at San Diego State University and spent his 20 years in Major League Baseball with the Padres. He retired in 2001 as the most popular player in team — and perhaps city — history.

Others who will be inducted at a Nov. 30 ceremony in Sacramento are actors Harrison Ford and George Takei, author and human rights advocate Isabelle Allende, ex-first lady and media personality Maria Shriver, former Secretary of Defense William Perry, Tower Records founder Russ Solomon and artist Corita Kent.

“These individuals exemplify the unique and boundless creativity of California,” Gov. Jerry Brown said. “Their work has enriched the lives of others and remains an inspiration to all Californians.”

Honorees, and family members of posthumous inductees, will receive the Spirit of California award at next month’s ceremony. An exhibition of artifacts highlighting their lives and achievements will open Dec. 1 at the California Museum.

Previous inductees with San Diego connections include astronauts Ellen Ochoa and Sally Ride, philanthropist Joan Kroc, Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel and Jonas Salk, who developed the first effective polio vaccine.