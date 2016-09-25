Coronado schools to cut classes short Monday due to hot weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Schools in Coronado will be on a minimum day schedule Monday due to the hot weather, the Coronado Unified School District superintendent announced Sunday.

"Minimum day means that all schools will begin at their regular times, but all schools shall end the day at 12:30 p.m.," Superintendent Karl Mueller said in a message posted on the district's website. "For those who need lunch, sack lunches will be available for purchase/pick-up in the lunch area at dismissal.

The message pertains only to Monday.

The school district's governing board allows the superintendent to make the declaration because many of the island's classrooms are not air-conditioned and occasionally suffer from extreme and unhealthy temperatures.

"My decision of a heat release day hinges on information provided by reputable forecasts consisting of a temperature or heat index of 90 degrees or higher and/or a high temperature forecast for more than one day," Mueller said.

