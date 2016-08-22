Park View Little League World Series elimination game set for Tuesday

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – The all-star team from the Chula Vista-based Park View Little League will play a team from Tennessee on Tuesday Little League World Series elimination game.

Goodlettsville, the Southeast Region champion, lost 3-1 Monday to the all-star team from the Maine-Endwell Little League of Endwell, New York, the Mid-Atlantic Region champion, forcing it into an elimination game.

A loss in its opening game of the World Series has put Park View in a must-win situation in the modified double-elimination tournament. Park View remained in contention for Little League’s championship with a 5-0 victory over the all-star team from the McAllister Park American Little League Saturday in an elimination game at Howard J. Lamade Stadium.

Victor Lizarraga pitched a two-hitter, striking out nine. Lizarraga allowed only two runners to reach second, issued just one walk and hit a batter.

Lizarraga threw 82 pitches Saturday and won’t be able to pitch again until Thursday under the Little League rule requiring four days of rest for pitchers throwing 66 or more pitches in a day.

If Park View wins Tuesday and Wednesday, it would play Thursday for a berth in Saturday’s U.S. Championship Game. Any loss will end Park View’s championship hopes.

The U.S. champion will play the international champion Sunday for the Little League World Series championship.