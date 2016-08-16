Service member dies in motorcycle crash on way to work

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A motorcyclist who careened off a freeway bridge onto a city street below following a crash in Escondido has died from his injuries, authorities said Tuesday.

Ryan Meyers, 31, of Temecula was spitting lanes in traffic on southbound Interstate 15 near state Route 78 and clipped a car that was changing lanes shortly after 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Meyers lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown over the concrete barrier and off side of the freeway overpass. He fell roughly 36 feet onto North Washington Avenue, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Meyers suffered skull fractures and was taken to a hospital, where he died about three hours after the crash.

Authorities said Meyers was an active duty military member on his way to work at the time of the crash.