Disney to release more than 400 new character emojis

LOS ANGELES – Get ready Disney fans, you’ll soon be able to take your Mickey Mouse obsession just a little bit further.

The Walt Disney Company is about to release a new gaming app called Disney Emoji Blitz that allows users to earn more than 400 Disney-themed emojis, Huffington Post reports.

In the game, players collect emojis as they match characters from popular classics such as “The Lion King,” Monsters Inc.,” “Alice in Wonderland” and “Toy Story.”

Although the game’s release date has yet to be released, it is expected soon, myFOX8 reported.