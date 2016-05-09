Early voting begins for June election

SAN DIEGO — Around 900,000 mail-in ballots sent Monday by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office could start appearing in mailboxes as soon as Tuesday.

Registered voters have until May 31 to request a mail-in ballot for the June 7 primary election.

Application forms are included in the sample ballot and voter information pamphlet, or are available online at sdvote.com.

“If you know how you want to vote, grab that mail ballot when you get it, vote it and send it back in right away,” said Registrar Michael Vu. “The sooner we get the ballot back, the sooner we can start processing it so it will be counted right when the polls close at 8 p.m. on June 7.”

Voters can also cast ballots at the Registrar of Voters Office at 5600 Overland Ave. in Kearny Mesa, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays until the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The office will also be open on the weekend before the election, June 4-5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.