Attorney recruits clients in suit against Scripps Health

SAN DIEGO - A Chula Vista man and his attorney held a town hall meeting to educate and recruit patients that might have been infected by a former Scripps Health employee.

The meeting was held at the Marriott in La Jolla Thursday evening.

"We feel like this is similar to hiring a pedophile to work in a daycare," said attorney Jim Avery. "Essentially you’ve got elderly people you’ve got children as well as adults exposed to this virus."

The suit claims the health system slipped when it hired a convicted drug addict to work on patients back in 2013.

Jose Vidrio, one of the two current patients named in the lawsuit, says the hospital giant was neglegant when they briefly employed 28-year-old rocky allen in 2013 at Scripps Green Hospital in La Jolla.

"How can something like doing a background check on a new employee go unnoticed," said Vidrio.

His attorney claims the former employee subjected hundreds of patients in to HIV and Hepatitis B & C by swapping out prescribed painkillers with saline.

"These people have no idea whether they’ve exposed their family members, their friends," said Avery.

Vidrio claims Allen prepped him during his 2013 liver transplant.

"I kept on getting continuous side effects immediately contracted an infection called MRSA," said Vidrio.

Allen is currently behind bars on drug charges and has tested positive for an unnamed blood borne virus.

In a statement from Scripps Health a representative said, "The case has no merit. Scripps acted responsibly both in its supervision of mr. Allen and in responding to the information it received long after his employment was terminated."

Prosecutors have also filed similar suits against hospitals Allen has worked at in three other states.