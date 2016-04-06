1 killed, I-5 closed after bizarre series of crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- A driver was killed and northbound Interstate 5 was closed for several hours early Wednesday after a bizarre series of collisions involving four cars .

The chain-reaction crashes were reported around 3:15 a.m. A 52-year-old man from Los Angeles was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix north near Palomar Airport Road, when he suddenly stopped, witnesses told the California Highway Patrol. A Chevy Equinox driven by a 50-year-old man from Torrance hit the Pontiac from behind, the CHP said. The collision pushed the Pontiac into the center divide and the Equinox stopped on the right shoulder of the freeway.

The Pontiac driver ran across the freeway and began arguing with the Equinox driver, investigators said. After they finished arguing, the Pontiac driver was hit by a Toyota Corolla as he ran back across the freeway to his car. He landed in a traffic lane and was hit a second time by a Honda Civic. The Pontiac driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

The driver of the Corolla, a 57-year-old man from Los Angeles, suffered a hand injury and was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital for treatment.

The CHP closed the northbound freeway in the area and issue a SigAlert during the accident investigation. Traffic was diverted onto Palomar Airport Road then back onto the interstate at Cannon Road, according to the CHP.

All lanes were reopened sometime between 6 and 7 a.m.