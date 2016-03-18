Ravens’ Tray Walker dies after dirt bike accident

BALTIMORE — Tray Walker, a 23-year-old cornerback with the Baltimore Ravens, died Friday from injuries suffered in a traffic accident in Miami, his agent Ron Butler said.

Walker was riding a dirt bike on a Miami road Thursday night when he collided with a Ford SUV driven by a 62-year-old woman.

Walker was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses said Walker was riding in the dark without a light on, according to Miami-Dade Police. The investigation into the accident is ongoing and no charges have been filed, authorities said.

We are grieving the loss of a special young man. #RIPTrayWalker pic.twitter.com/FNcnd9eQjT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 18, 2016

Walker, who played football at Miami Northwestern High School, played in eight games during the 2015 season. The former Texas Southern University star was a fourth-round pick in the draft last year.

Former San Diego Chargers safety Eric Weddle signed a four-year, $26 million contract with the Ravens on Monday.

