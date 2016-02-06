Bruno Mars to join Beyonce, Coldplay for Super Bowl 50 halftime show

It is official: Bruno Mars will join Beyonce and Coldplay for the Super Bowl 50 halftime show.

It’s been rumored that the Grammy-winning pop star would make an appearance at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, for the star-studded event. Mars finally confirmed it himself Friday on Instagram.

“It ain’t a party if Mr $how Up & $how out doesn’t show up,” Mars said in a caption loaded with Super Bowl-related hashtags.

This will be the second halftime show for Mars and Beyonce.

Mars teamed up with the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2014 at the halftime show in New Jersey. Beyonce was the featured performer at the halftime show in New Orleans in 2013. After her electrifying performance of such hits as “Single Ladies” and “Crazy in Love” as well as a brief reunion with members of Destiny’s Child, half the lights at the Superdome suddenly went out.

The Super Bowl will take place on February 7. Let’s hope the lights stay on.