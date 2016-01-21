Man sought in New Year’s rape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities sought the public's help Thursday in finding a Colorado man suspected of raping a young woman in Pacific Beach on New Year's Day.

Jacob P. Skorniak, 49, allegedly assaulted the victim in his pickup truck early on the morning of Jan. 1, according to San Diego police.

Skorniak was a stranger to the woman when he "crossed paths'' with her shortly after midnight in a public place, Lt. Sandra Rapalee-Albrektsen said.

Sex crimes investigators say Skorniak approached the woman in the 800 block of Garnet as she was leaving a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Skorniak is a 5-foot-11, roughly 160-pound white man with short gray hair. He is known to drive a silver-and-maroon 1995 Dodge Ram, Colorado license No. 216AAQ.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.