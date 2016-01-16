Teen shot trying to stop beating

SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old man was shot Saturday morning after he tried to intervene to stop another man from beating a woman on a street in the Alta Vista neighborhood, and police were searching for the gunman.

The incident near the intersection of Beverly Street and Geneva Avenue began just after 2 a.m., according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The man left a party with his girlfriend when he spotted another man beating a woman, Heims said. The 18-year-old intervened to stop the beating and a fight started with the assailant.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the teen once in the leg, Heims said. The wound was not-life-threatening and the victim took himself to a hospital. There’s no word on the condition of the woman who was being beaten.

The suspect fled on foot running west on Euclid Avenue.

He was described as a Hispanic or white man about 21-years-old. He stood about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighed about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the gunman was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000 or 911. All tips can be made anonymously.

