Winning SuperLotto ticket worth $7M sold in San Marcos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN MARCOS, Calif. -- State lottery officials are waiting Thursday for the owner of a $7 million winning ticket purchased in San Marcos to step forward.

The ticket bought at Nordahl Liquor, 740 Nordahl Road, matched the winning numbers in Wednesday night's SuperLotto Plus drawing, lottery officials said.

The winner numbers were 3, 4, 6, 25, 26 and mega number 22.

If the winner chooses to take a lump sum payment, it would be $4.6 million before federal taxes. Otherwise, the full amount would be doled out over 20 years.

Lottery winners have about six months to claim their prizes, or the money gets turned over to schools.