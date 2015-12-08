Police search for 5 men involved in double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - At least five men were on the run from police Tuesday morning after being involved in a shooting that left two men hurt in Clairemont, police said.

The two men were shot while sitting in a parked car outside a Circle K convenience store off Genesee Avenue north of Balboa Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

One man was grazed in the head by a bullet and the other was shot twice in the leg, San Diego police said. One of the victims ran to a nearby Subway sandwich shop as an employee was closing the store. The employee called 911, according to the store owner.

Police were looking for five to six white men driving a lifted white truck and a blue sedan. The victims remained tight-lipped about the shooting, and thus police have not yet determined a motive.

Both victims were expected to be okay, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego police.