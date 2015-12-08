Police search for 5 men involved in double shooting

The two men were shot while sitting in a parked car outside a Circle K convenience store off Genesee Avenue north of Balboa Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Monday.
One man was grazed in the head by a bullet and the other was shot twice in the leg, San Diego police said. One of the victims ran to a nearby Subway sandwich shop as an employee was closing the store. The employee called 911, according to the store owner.
Police were looking for five to six white men driving a lifted white truck and a blue sedan. The victims remained tight-lipped about the shooting, and thus police have not yet determined a motive.
Both victims were expected to be okay, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego police.
2 comments
shitty clairemont mesa
I guess I won’t be heading over to china wok or cotixan anytime soon. Everyone knows this area is shady, but I’ve never heard of this level of violence. It’s like klantee and shitty heights combine.
GinaRStark
