Police search for 5 men involved in double shooting

Posted 4:52 AM, December 8, 2015, by
SAN DIEGO - At least five men were on the run from police Tuesday morning after being involved in a shooting that left two men hurt in Clairemont, police said.

The two men were shot while sitting in a parked car outside a Circle K convenience store off Genesee Avenue north of Balboa Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

One man was grazed in the head by a bullet and the other was shot twice in the leg, San Diego police said.  One of the victims ran to a nearby Subway sandwich shop as an employee was closing the store.  The employee called 911, according to the store owner.

Police were looking for five to six white men driving a lifted white truck and a blue sedan. The victims remained tight-lipped about the shooting, and thus police have not yet determined a motive.

Both victims were expected to be okay, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego police.

