Mom’s body found nude in pool of blood after she met Facebook friend

FERGUSON, Mo. -- A Missouri woman was found dead in her home the same night a Facebook friend visited her apartment for the first time, according to reports.

A relative found Sharae Bradford, 25, nude and face down on her bed on Saturday night. While the cause of death is not known, family members said Bradford was lying in a pool of blood.

Family members told KTVI they believe the person responsible for Bradford's death is a man she met on Facebook last week. The man, who is reportedly mentally ill and has a long criminal record of violent crimes against women, went to the woman's apartment on Saturday.

"We didn't know this until everybody started posting things on Facebook about him," the victim's mother, Yolanda Seay, told KTVI. "We know he did this... my daughter is killed. My daughter is murdered because of this."

Family members say case detectives took video from surveillance cameras at the apartment complex. Police have not commented on the case.