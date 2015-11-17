Coronado to explore using speed cameras

At this point, the effort to try to slow traffic is only a proposal, but that’s not the biggest hurdle. Speed cameras are illegal in California.
Councilmember Bill Sandke proposed the “ticket-issuing” camera be placed between Third and Fourth streets, from Orange Avenue to the San Diego-Coronado Bridge.
“They’re not legal in California,” said longtime resident Gary Gorken. “I don’t see how that can go anywhere, but neither has anything else. It’s going to take a tragedy for them to actually do something.”
Speeding, illegal turns, blind spots and pedestrian crossing are just some of the traffic safety issues the city has been trying to address for years. Many concerned residents feel frustrated that after years of impact studies and meetings, very little has changed and the accidents continue.
“Everyone knows how dangerous they are. A gentleman was killed right here last year,” Gorken said about the busy streets.
After the council investigates the feasibility of the speed cameras, the public will get to weigh in.
Sick and demented way of exploiting tragedies! Make the cops do their damn jobs!
What a stupid idea considering the cops are already paid to do this! This is a private companies way of thieving citizens by recklessly accusing anyone they can snap a photo of! Disgusting!
LisaASheppard
Stupid, lazy, and miguided! Exploit!
City counsel needs to make the police show presence and do their job! Cameras are simply an exploit of the good citizens of Cornado! Of course, City council has nothing to worry about a their privilege gets theirs and their fiends tickets fixed!
photoradarscam
Lots of vague comments about how dangerous they are but no stats. How many people injured or killed due to a driver exceeding the posted limit? Just because it seems dangerous doesn’t mean it is. And where is the traffic engineering study?
This is just a scam to MAKE MONEY.
James C. Walker
Speed cameras are illegal anywhere in California. Various efforts to permit them have failed because speed cameras are always used for revenue, not safety. It would require an unlikely change in state law to allow them.
James C. Walker, Life Member – National Motorists Association
Not buying it!
My family and I will no-longer frequent Coronado, we used to enjoy brunch at the Hotel Del and a beer at the brewery. But since the politicians are looking to fleece more money from the tourist that visit the island. I’ll stay in San Diego, I don’t even speed! f u q U city council!
