Charlie Sheen reveals HIV status

NEW YORK — Charlie Sheen revealed he is HIV positive in an interview with Matt Lauer on the “Today” show Tuesday morning.

News of the “Today” show interview comes after celebrity tabloid the National Enquirer reported Sheen was HIV positive. Citing sources, celebrity tabloid TMZ also confirmed Sheen’s announcement Tuesday would address his HIV status.

Sheen confirmed to the “Today” show that he has known about the HIV diagnosis for four years. He also revealed he’s paid millions of dollars to keep the diagnosis a secret in that time.

Sheen is one of Hollywood’s best known actors, starring in hit films like “Wall Street” and on “Two and a Half Men.”

This is a developing story.

When did @CharlieSheen learn about his HIV Positive diagnosis? "About 4 years ago" https://t.co/atJgbHV1X3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 17, 2015

"How many people have you paid?" “Enough to bring it into the millions” –@CharlieSheen tells @MLauer https://t.co/0sJV5nAGsR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 17, 2015