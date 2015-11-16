Charlie Sheen reveals HIV status
NEW YORK — Charlie Sheen revealed he is HIV positive in an interview with Matt Lauer on the “Today” show Tuesday morning.
News of the “Today” show interview comes after celebrity tabloid the National Enquirer reported Sheen was HIV positive. Citing sources, celebrity tabloid TMZ also confirmed Sheen’s announcement Tuesday would address his HIV status.
Sheen confirmed to the “Today” show that he has known about the HIV diagnosis for four years. He also revealed he’s paid millions of dollars to keep the diagnosis a secret in that time.
Sheen is one of Hollywood’s best known actors, starring in hit films like “Wall Street” and on “Two and a Half Men.”
This is a developing story.
3 comments
Sherilyn
Now that is his tiger blood
LisaASheppard
//See Here Now….my best friend’s mother-in-law makes $66/hr on the internet .. She has been unemployed for 8 months but last month her pay check was $15769 just working on the internet for a few hours. Read more here➜➜➜➜➜➜► Click~Here~To~Read~More
dirty
white… what’s new?
Comments are closed.