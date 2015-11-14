SoCal college student among 129 dead in Paris attacks

LOS ANGELES — A 23-year-old student at Cal State Long Beach is among 129 dead in Paris attacks.
The university released a statement on Saturday:
“Nohemi Gonzalez, from El Monte, Calif., was a junior studying design. She was in Paris attending Strate College of Design during a semester abroad program. Specific details of her passing are not available at this time. The university will hold a vigil at 4 pm on Sunday to mourn Gonzalez’s passing and to grieve for all the victims of the atrocious attack. More information about the vigil will be shared as details are finalized.”
“I’m deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Long Beach State University student Nohemi Gonzalez. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this sad time,” said President Jane Close Conoley. “Our university stands with our nearly eighty foreign exchange students from France as they struggle with this tragedy. We will extend all support necessary to comfort them. We will also extend support to all students, faculty and staff who are in need.”
Gonzalez was a “kind, thoughtful, generous and talented student, dear to all who knew her,” Michael LaForte, a lecturer at Cal State Long Beach’s department of design, wrote on Facebook. “We grieve for her today and give our hearts to her grieving family and boyfriend.”
According to LaForte, three other Cal State Long Beach students were in Paris with Gonzalez and are safe.
Molins reported the suspect has a criminal history, and in 2010, police identified him as “radicalized.” However, he did not spend time in prison because he did not have specific terrorist connections.
Molins also said another terrorist found at the Stade de France was found with a Syrian passport.
