Driver fired after woman records video of sexual encounter on school bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- A bus driver lost his job after a woman recorded cell phone video of him having sex on a school bus.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, recorded the video on Tuesday morning when the bus was parked in front of her Milwaukee home. The woman said she could not believe what she was seeing when the driver and a woman on the bus started taking off their clothes.

"I seen a girl raise up, so I’m like 'hold on.' I see the girl pull her pants down and he starts unbuckling his pants," the woman told WITI. "On a school bus? Where y’all kids have to get on this bus?"

She said the pair stayed on the bus for several minutes. She walked closer to get a better shot, but as she approached the front of the bus, the man got into the driver’s seat and drove off.

The woman who recorded the video reported the bus driver. His company, Riteway, issued a statement about the case that said the employee was using the bus without permission:

(Tuesday) morning we were made aware of a complaint from a citizen who saw something he believed to be questionable taking place in one of our vehicles. At the time of this event, the employee was not on a company assignment, but instead was using our vehicle without permission. We are grateful that the citizen approached the vehicle, and as a result of our investigation, the employee has been terminated for violation of company policy. We appreciate the cooperation of the public in reporting this incident and we encourage their continued cooperation in the future. I appreciate your bringing this concern to our attention.

A police investigation is now underway.