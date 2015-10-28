What’s ahead for the third GOP debate
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Congress passes $1.3 trillion spending bill, funds government through September
-
Senate vote on track to fail: Government set to shut down at midnight
-
GOP tax plan: Senate to vote Tuesday night, House to revote Wednesday
-
Senate votes to reopen the government, sending budget deal to the House
-
California gubernatorial candidates clash on gun control
-
-
Republican Congresswoman claims most mass shooters are Democrats
-
House votes to avert government shutdown, path in Senate unclear
-
GOP tax bill vote in House, Senate on Tuesday
-
Joe Arpaio, controversial sheriff pardoned by Trump, enters Arizona Senate race
-
What in the world? Eerie scene over downtown Milwaukee captured on camera
-
-
Trump signs massive spending bill into law, ending short shutdown
-
Senate passes sweeping GOP tax plan
-
Federal government shuts down as Rand Paul holds up key vote