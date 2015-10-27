Making the perfect pumpkin treats with clean ingredients

Posted 9:54 AM, October 27, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

2 comments

  • adriana alba

    Megan’s dishes looked amazing and easy to make on this morning’s show. Is there anyway we can get the recipes for her the delicious food she made? I’m unable to locate a breakdown of the recipes on your website. Thank you!

    • Megan Roosevelt

      Hi Adriana! Thank you, I’m so happy you loved these recipes! The recipes are available to view / print on my website at healthygrocerygirl.com They are listed on the blog page :)

Comments are closed.