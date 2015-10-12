President Obama plays more golf before leaving San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- President Barack Obama left San Diego Monday following a day and a half of rest at the end of a West Coast swing.

The president flew into San Diego Saturday night after traveling to Roseburg, Oregon, the site of last week's shooting at Umpqua Community College in which nine people were killed and nine wounded. He also stopped in San Francisco and Los Angeles for political fundraisers.

The president spent Saturday night and Sunday relaxing with his family in Rancho Santa Fe, and found time for a round of golf Sunday at Torrey Pines and another trip to the links today at The Crosby Club.

At both locations, he waved and exchanged greetings with others on the course.

Elizabeth Elliott told Fox5 San Diego that she brought out her two children for a chance to greet the president, calling it an "amazing opportunity.''

"He took time to shake everyone's hand, spoke with us,'' she said. "It was perfect.''

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer saw the president off at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, where Air Force One lifted off at 1:48 p.m. for a flight back to Washington, D.C.

The president's previous San Diego visit was in May 2014, when he attended a fundraiser at the home of former Qualcomm co-founder Irwin Jacobs.