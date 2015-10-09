Keeping your dogs cool in the heat
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
How to fly with a dog: Tips for traveling safely with your pet
-
Woman catches neighbor’s dog riding her pony
-
Australia is so hot that bats are ‘boiling’ to death
-
Delta misroutes puppy on cross-country trip
-
Dog treats recalled after illness reports
-
-
Dog attempts to bite off own foot to escape wire
-
Strangers help reunite man with dog stolen from gas station
-
‘Nobody would take me’: Dog found tied to tree with note attached to collar gets adopted
-
Dog dies after flight attendant insists woman put carrier in overhead bin
-
Dogs survive deadly crash, but one dies at hospital
-
-
Ways to add protein to your diet
-
Feel Good Friday
-
5 things you should do (and one thing you should never do) if your pipes freeze